Friday, December 2, 2022

Kremlin rejects Biden terms for Ukraine talks

The Kremlin rejected US President Joe Biden's terms for Ukraine talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying Moscow's offensive will continue.

"What did President Biden say in fact? He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding Moscow was "certainly" not ready to accept those conditions.

"The special military operation is continuing," Peskov said, using the Kremlin term for the assault on Ukraine.

IAEA chief wants safety zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant by year-end

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine to create a safe zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the end of the year, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Speaking to La Repubblica daily, Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “My commitment is to reach a solution as soon as possible. I hope by the end of the year.”

He, furthermore, underscored that the goal is to avoid a nuclear accident.

Ukraine bans religious organizations with links to Russia

Ukraine banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centres of influence” in Russia and said it would examine the links between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox churches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense Council decision to impose personal sanctions against representatives of religious organisations associated with Russia.

Zelenskyy's decree additionally provided for examining the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, one of two Orthodox bodies in Ukraine following a schism that in 2019 resulted in the establishment of one with independence from the Russian church.

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine, Libya

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Rome to discuss developments in Ukraine and Libya.

In a Twitter post, Cavusoglu said they have "discussed developments in Ukraine and Libya as well as economic and defence industry cooperation" in the Italian capital.

Putin tells Scholz that Ukraine infrastructure strikes 'inevitable'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German counterpart Olaf Scholz that Moscow's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure were "inevitable" and accused the West of pursuing "destructive" policies, the Kremlin said.

"It was noted that the Russian Armed Forces had long refrained from precision missile strikes against certain targets on the territory of Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement following the telephone talks, the first between Putin and Scholz since mid-September.

"But now such measures have become a forced and inevitable response to Kiev's provocative attacks on Russia's civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin added.

Finland: Ukraine war shows Europe not strong enough

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attacks on and occupation of neighbouring Ukraine exposed both European weaknesses and strategic blunders in dealing with Russia.

"I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn't strong enough right now. We would be in trouble without the United States," she told Sydney's Lowy Institute think tank.

"We have to make sure that we are also building those capabilities when it comes to European defence, the European defence industry, and making sure that we could cope in different kinds of situations," she said.

Australia, Finland urge Russia to withdraw its forces

Australia and Finland have demanded that Russia immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine and reaffirmed their unwavering support for Kiev's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Marin said in a joint statement issued following their bilateral meeting in Sydney that Russia’s war in Ukraine has "undermined European and global security."

The two premiers rejected and unequivocally condemned Russia's "illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories" and demanded "Russia immediately end its war and withdraw its forces from within Ukraine’s borders," said the statement.