It’s questionable if the export curbs that the US has imposed to frustrate China’s semiconductor ambitions will have the same impact similar measures had on the then Soviet Union’s technological progress.

US President Joe Biden has barred foreign companies from selling advanced semiconductors and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms. In addition, American citizens, green card holders and residents could face penalties if they work in critical areas with Chinese firms, as per the new rules.

Just like the limitations China is facing in light of the ongoing Washington-Beijing trade and chip wars, the Cold War days in the second half of the 20th century weren't any different either. The US and its allies tried every trick in the book to make it difficult for the Soviet Union to acquire Western technology.

“You could argue that the Soviet Union didn’t catch up (technologically). Their attempts to circumvent the export curbs didn’t succeed because they didn’t have the high-performance computers in 1989 when they went down,” says Dr Mario Daniels, an Amsterdam-based technology historian.

“China is not the Soviet Union. China is quite advanced and it innovates on a pretty high level.”

Daniels is the author of Knowledge Regulation and National Security in Postwar America, a book which explains US export control measures since the end of World War I.

The US is banking on allies -- including the UK, Japan and South Korea -- to remain ahead of China in the semiconductor race.

Its measures aim to keep Chinese chip-makers at least two generations behind their Western and Southeast Asian peers, making it difficult for semiconductor know-how and products to cross borders.

But replicating a Soviet-like encirclement of China won’t be easy as tech information and know-how travel quickly now, and US allies have strong trade linkages with China.

“The way to circumvent the export controls is different. Back then you didn’t have the internet. You actually had to travel, you had to print out paper and then ship it,” says Daniels.

In the Cold War era, the international market for high-tech goods was confined between the US and a few of its allies, whereas now there are far more suppliers of semiconductor-related products, he says.

US export controls, introduced in early October, are already having an impact. Applied Materials, the California-based company specialising in chip-making equipment, has stopped shipping products to Chinese customers.

Earlier this month, the UK government ordered a subsidiary of China’s Wingtech Technology to sell its stake in Newport Wafer Fab, the country’s biggest semiconductor producer. London said it took the decision on national security grounds.

That came on the heels of a German move to block the purchase of Elmos Semiconductor, which makes chips for cars, by a Chinese firm. These events are being seen as the far-reach of US export controls, which other governments have to follow eventually.

ASML, the Dutch company behind the cutting-edge EUV lithography machines, which are essential for producing advanced chips, has held back shipments to China since 2018 under US pressure.

Washington has been wary of China’s rapid progress in the fields of semiconductors and artificial intelligence. As a result, the US says it is stopping the supply of products to China that has dual use in military applications such as self-guiding missiles.