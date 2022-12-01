WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during Jenin camp raid
Israeli forces stormed the camp of Jenin and surrounded a house, which led to clashes with the Palestinians, local residents say.
Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during Jenin camp raid
Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks. / Reuters
December 1, 2022

Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during an incursion into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied  West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement: "Two young men, Muhammad Ayman al Saadi, 26, and Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, were killed by the Israeli occupation on Thursday during its aggression on the Jenin camp."

Israeli forces stormed the camp of Jenin and surrounded a house, which led to clashes with the Palestinians, local sources said.

Witnesses added that the raid lasted for about 90 minutes.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al Quds Brigades mourned the two young men.

It indicated that the two men were among its leaders and that it would move forward in resisting the Israeli occupation.

READ MORE: Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank, 6th casualty in two days

Recommended

Series of Israeli raids

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they call "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. 

The raids spark clashes with Palestinians and have caused numerous fatalities.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

READ MORE: Palestine’s death toll rises as Israeli troops kill in ‘cold blood’

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people