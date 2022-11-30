The US supports the "separatist sentiments" of some leaders of the "Syrian Kurds" and openly pursues a line to separate these territories from the rest of the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has told the Anadolu Agency.

Zakharova was referring to the YPG terror group on Wednesday — the Syrian branch of the internationally designated terrorist organisation PKK.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova called the "illegal" military presence of the US "the main obstacle" to reconciliation between the "self-proclaimed administration of the northeast" part of Syria and its regime.

"We are making efforts to encourage dialogue between representatives of the self-proclaimed administration of the northeast of Syria and the government of the Syrian Arab Republic to return the Euphrates to the common space of the Syrian state," Zakharova said.

"The main obstacle is still the illegal US military presence. The Americans support the separatist sentiments of some leaders of the Syrian Kurds and openly pursue a line of separation from Damascus of these territories," the spokesperson said.

She noted that the occupied territories are "rich in oil and other natural resources."

"We have repeatedly talked about this, and in contacts with Kurdish representatives, we consistently pursue the idea that betting on an alliance with Washington instead of building normal interaction with the central government of Syria is counterproductive and short-sighted," she stressed, promising to continue "the relevant work."

Astana talks

Speaking on Türkiye's counter-terrorism operation in Syria, Zakharova said Moscow is working closely with the Syrian and Turkish "partners" to prevent an escalation of the situation in the north of Syria in the light of "Ankara's announced plans to conduct a ground military operation on Syrian territory."

"We believe that such a step will lead to a further deterioration of the already difficult situation in this area of Syria and will negatively affect the situation in the region as a whole," she added.