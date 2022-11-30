China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crackdown on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces," following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions.

The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released late on Tuesday comes amid a massive show of force by security services to deter a reoccurrence of the protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities.

“We must resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the law, resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order and effectively maintain overall social stability," it said.

The statement also urged the government to "resolutely safeguard national security and social stability."

While it did not directly address the protests, the statement serves as a reminder of the party’s determination to enforce its rule.

The party statement was issued following an expanded Politburo leadership meeting that was called in response to the widespread protests that was sparked by stringent Covid-19 rules imposed since the pandemic started three years ago.

The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission also said "illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order" would not be tolerated.

READ MORE:China's major cities under security blanket to prevent more Covid protests

More clashes

On Wednesday, there were reports that residents of the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night.

The clashes in the southern city marked an escalation from demonstrations in the commercial hub of Shanghai, capital Beijing and other cities over the weekend in mainland China's biggest wave of protests since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago.

Police and paramilitary forces in major cities, including Beijing, continue to conduct random ID checks on individuals and searched people's mobile phones for photos, banned apps or other potential evidence that they had taken part in the demonstrations.

The number of people who have been detained at the demonstrations and in follow-up police actions is not known.