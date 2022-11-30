Israeli troops have killed five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli and Palestinian officials said, the latest casualties in violence that has spiralled for months.

Four people, including two brothers, were shot and killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah and Hebron, Palestine's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said a female soldier was wounded in a ramming attack around Kochav Yaakov settlement near Ramallah. The suspected Palestinian attacker was shot by police and later confirmed dead by a Jerusalem hospital.

In Ramallah, hundreds gathered outside a hospital to pay their respects to the family of the two brothers, both in their early twenties.

"They are my children," the father was heard saying through tears as he embraced his dead sons in a video on social media.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al Sheikh, in a tweet, called their killing an "execution in cold blood".

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 205 Palestinians have been killed this year, including those who died during a brief conflict in besieged Gaza in August. They include assailants and civilians.

At the same time, 23 civilians and eight Israeli armed personnel have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

On Friday, incoming Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu named far-rightist Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister with powers over occupied West Bank policing under a coalition deal being worked out to form a new government.

Türkiye says supports Palestine's 'just cause'

Meanwhile, Türkiye said it stands with Palestine's "just cause" and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

"Palestine has always had a special place in the hearts of the Turkish people," Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said at a reception to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.