Tehran and Baghdad have identified fighting "terrorism", maintaining mutual security and extending economic cooperation as key priorities during the new Iraqi prime minister's first official visit to Iran.

Mohammed Shia al Sudani was received on Tuesday by President Ebrahim Raisi, who expressed hopes of bolstering ties that have lately been hit by tensions over Iran carrying out cross-border strikes against exiled opposition groups.

Sudani came to power last month, after a year-long tussle between political factions over forming a government following an October 2021 general election.

"From our perspective and that of the Iraqi government, security, peace, cooperation and regional stability are very important," Raisi told a joint press conference.

"As a result, the fight against terrorist groups organised crime, drugs and other insecurity that threatens the region depends on the common will of our two nations," he said.

Sudani said that "our government is determined not to allow any group or party to use Iraqi territory to undermine and disrupt Iran's security."

READ MORE: A window of opportunity to limit Iran’s dominance in Iraq?