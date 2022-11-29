Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians, including two brothers, besides injuring dozens others in the occupied West Bank.

The siblings were killed on Tuesday in Israeli fire in Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, while a man died of bullet wounds to the head fired by Israeli troops in Beit Ummar.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated 22 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire of whom nine were hit by live bullets, five by plastic bullets, and eight people were affected by tear gas.

According to eyewitnesses, violent clashes erupted between Israeli forces and angry Palestinians during an Israeli military raid into the town.

Israeli forces used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters during the clashes, they said.