Chinese authorities have eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe “zero Covid” strategy after wide protests in several cities of the country.

The government has made no comment on the protests, but Monday's decision to ease at least some of the restrictions appeared to be aimed at quelling anger. Still, analysts don’t expect the government to back down on its Covid strategy.

The city government of Beijing announced on Monday it would no longer set up gates to block access to apartment compounds where infections are found.

“Passages must remain clear for medical transportation, emergency escapes and rescues,” said a city official in charge of epidemic control, Wang Daguang, according to the official China News Service.

In addition, the southern manufacturing and trade metropolis of Guangzhou, the biggest hotspot in China’s latest wave of infections, announced some residents will no longer be required to undergo mass testing. It cited a need to conserve resources.

Urumqi and another city in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in the northwest announced markets and other businesses in areas deemed at low risk of infection would reopen this week and public bus service would resume.

'Zero Covid'