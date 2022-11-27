Forty Burundian rebels have been killed in a joint offensive by the militaries of Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi in eastern DR Congo, a Congolese army spokesman has said.

The two armies "carried out a high-intensity offensive operation" against Burundian rebels of the National Liberation Forces (FNL), Lieutenant Marc Elongo-Kyondwa said in a statement on Sunday.

The enemy "suffered a heavy loss of men and equipment: 40 attackers neutralised (killed)," he said.

The two armies "dislodged" the FNL "from all the four hills overlooking the town of Nabombi," considered a command post of the FNL's self-proclaimed general Aloys Nzabampema, he added.

The Congolese army called on local people to cooperate with the regular forces and "young people to dissociate themselves from armed groups", the statement quoted Congolese General Major Ramazani Fundi, commander of operations in the southern part of the province, as saying.

The FNL is a branch of Agathon Rwasa's former rebel group, now the main political opposition in Burundi.

