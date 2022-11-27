The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's island of Java this week has risen to 321 as rescuers found more bodies, the national disaster mitigation agency said.

Disaster mitigation agency chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told a news briefing on Sunday that rescuers found three more bodies. Eight were found on Saturday.

"With the discovery of these three (bodies), as of today, the death toll becomes 321 people," said Suharyanto. Eleven people remain missing.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday, where most of the victims were killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.

Rescuers will resume their search on Monday, focusing on areas where the missing are believed to have been buried, said West Java search and rescue agency head Jumaril, who also uses one name.

The quake damaged more than 62,000 houses and forced more than 73,000 people to evacuate to at least 325 shelters, Suharyanto said.