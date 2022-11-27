WORLD
Death toll from Indonesia earthquake soars over 300
Bodies were recovered in two areas of the mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake brought waves of mud, rocks and broken trees, rescue officials say.
The devastating earthquake also displaced 73,693 people while 56,311 houses and buildings were damaged. / AA
November 27, 2022

The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's island of Java this week has risen to 321 as rescuers found more bodies, the national disaster mitigation agency said.

Disaster mitigation agency chief Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told a news briefing on Sunday that rescuers found three more bodies. Eight were found on Saturday.

"With the discovery of these three (bodies), as of today, the death toll becomes 321 people," said Suharyanto. Eleven people remain missing.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday, where most of the victims were killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.

Rescuers will resume their search on Monday, focusing on areas where the missing are believed to have been buried, said West Java search and rescue agency head Jumaril, who also uses one name.

The quake damaged more than 62,000 houses and forced more than 73,000 people to evacuate to at least 325 shelters, Suharyanto said.

Disaster agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said authorities were set to discuss next week whether to extend an emergency response period beyond its initial 14 days.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Monday's tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

READ MORE: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

SOURCE:AA
