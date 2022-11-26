WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru president appoints fifth premier in 16 months
Pedro Castillo names Bettsy Chavez, ex-culture minster as the South American country's new prime minister, amid row with conservative-controlled parliament.
Castillo, in power since July 2021, has already faced two impeachment attempts in parliament and is under investigation in six corruption cases. / Reuters Archive
November 26, 2022

Peru's President Pedro Castillo has appointed the culture minister as the country's new prime minister after her predecessor resigned over a row with parliament.

Bettsy Chavez, a 33-year-old lawyer who also did a stint as labour minister, was sworn in Friday as the fifth prime minister since the beleaguered Castillo took office 16 months ago.

The pair will reshuffle the cabinet after former premier Anibal Torres quit on Thursday amid an ongoing clash between the leftist Castillo and the conservative-controlled parliament.

Chavez, an MP with the leftist bloc which backs Castillo, has 30 days to request a vote of confidence from parliament to be able to assume office.

Castillo, in power since July 2021, has already faced two impeachment attempts in parliament and is under investigation in six corruption cases, including accusations against his family and political entourage.

Congress dissolution attempt?

Conservative lawmakers said that President Castillo is trying to dissolve the legislature after suggesting Congress had fired his previous one despite not holding a vote on the matter.

"There is an executive coup underway to shut down Congress," conservative lawmaker Carlos Anderson told Reuters news agency.

Earlier this month, thousands marched in the capital to demand the removal of the former rural school teacher who unexpectedly took power from Peru's traditional political elite.

Castillo has denounced the charges as politically motivated and enjoys immunity until the end of his term in July 2026.

He has previously said the legislature and the attorney general had attempted coups against him through impeachment attempts and criminal investigations, respectively.

In 2019, centrist president Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress after two votes of no confidence in an intense spat with the opposition.

The following year, a new Congress ousted Vizcarra amid allegations of corruption.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
