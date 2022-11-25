At least 10 people have been killed and nine injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in northwest China, state-run CCTV reported saying an electric socket extension was the cause.

The fire broke out on Thursday night in the regional Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, where temperatures have dropped to below freezing after dark.

It started on the 15th floor of a high-rise building then spread to higher floors, CCTV said. It took around three hours to extinguish.

Teams of firefighters evacuated the building and local authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Authorities blamed "electric welding in which workers violated safety measures".

China's vast Xinjiang region has been under sweeping Covid-19 prevention measures, though CCTV said the apartment building was in a compound categorised as low-risk, a term used for areas without Covid-19 cases.

