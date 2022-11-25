Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation of his prime minister and will reshuffle his Cabinet once again, amid a lengthy battle between the executive and legislative branches.

"Having accepted the resignation of the prime minister, whom I thank for his work on behalf of the country, I will renew the Cabinet," Castillo said in a national television broadcast on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, a staunch ally of Castillo, had challenged the opposition-controlled Congress to a confidence vote last week. But Congress declined to hold such a vote on Thursday, saying conditions for it had not been met.

The confidence vote challenge was meant to pressure Congress amid tense relations between the two branches of government.

Opposition lawmakers have twice impeached Castillo but failed to oust him, although they have managed to censure and fire several Cabinet members.

Controversial confidence votes

Confidence votes are controversial in Peru as they can come with significant consequences.

If Congress had issued a vote of no confidence, Torres and the entire Cabinet would have been forced to resign.