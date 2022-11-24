At the first signs of a deep economic recession in Europe, serious rifts are developing between the European Union's two powerhouses, Germany and France, over multiple issues, including energy, defence and international trade.

It was all rosy until a high-level ministerial meeting between the two countries was cancelled last month, surprising most experts and government insiders alike about the extent of the fallout.

To measure the significance of that meeting consider that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with their cabinets, were scheduled to meet and sign several agreements in October. This would have been Scholz’s first annual Franco-German ministerial council meeting, but the two countries couldn’t agree on the agenda.

The reason for the fallout runs around the EU’s energy and defence policy and how to deal with China.

Energy policy

The 27-nation bloc has so far failed to agree on the energy price cap – clearly a sour point – which is meant to protect the EU as a joint entity and negotiate with international gas suppliers as a more substantial client, buying large amounts in bulk at cheaper rates.

While Europe debates its energy price cap, many European countries are taking unilateral decisions. Germany, in particular, has caused serious alarm across Europe after some of its policies have been termed “selfish”.

Berlin, under considerable domestic pressure due to rising food and energy price inflation, three-way political coalition discord, and the war in Ukraine, recently announced around $208 billion energy subsidy for households and industry.

That announcement has caused serious concern in Brussels and other European capitals. France, in particular, is deeply unhappy, and Germany’s actions threaten European businesses.

The subsidy will allow German businesses an unfair advantage over their European competitors and, therefore, negatively affect the internal market.

French diplomats have said that they feel Germany is throwing its weight around and taking decisions that are sometimes against French interests.

French officials say they worry that the multi-billion dollar German plan could distort the European market because other countries do not have the same means to protect their citizens.

The German initiative has also highlighted the divide between wealthy EU countries that can afford new loans while cash-strapped EU governments are desperately looking for sources of funding.

Defence procurements

Another point of serious concern and German unilateralism is how Europe is looking to defend itself in the face of Russian missile threats.