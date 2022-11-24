Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has named Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the country's new army chief, a strong position in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

Munir replaces General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is due to retire this month after serving as the Chief of Army Staff since November 2016.

"The process has been completed in accordance with the law and Constitution," Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told reporters, adding the nomination had been sent to the president for confirmation.

In Pakistan, the post of the army chief is considered important because the top general has to deal with multiple domestic security threats as well as the balance of power with arch-rival India, against who Pakistan has fought three wars.