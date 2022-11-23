WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops blamed for killing Palestinian teen in West Bank
Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, dies from an Israeli bullet that penetrated his heart in the city of Nablus, Palestine's Health Ministry says.
Israeli troops blamed for killing Palestinian teen in West Bank
"Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, was killed after a bullet penetrated his heart fired by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus," says the Palestinian Health Ministry.
November 23, 2022

A 16-year-old Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestine said. 

"Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, was killed after a bullet penetrated his heart fired by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus," Palestine's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 

The ministry also said there are four more wounded people, one of them in a very critical state.

"The outcome of the Israeli 'occupation' aggression on Nablus until 12:10 midnight: a child was killed, one was critically injured in the abdomen, and three have stable injuries," the ministry stated.

The Israeli military alleged it came under fire and responded with live fire.

Emergency personnel of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers opened fire on health workers who were taking care of the wounded.

Dozens of others suffered suffocation from tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces, they noted.

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill Palestinian teenage girl in occupied West Bank

Recommended

Outbreak of confrontations

Violence has flared this year in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids.

The United Nations says more than 125 Palestinians have been killed this year across the occupied West Bank. 

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, and Gaza from Egypt in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Nearly 500,000 unlawful Jewish settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank in communities considered illegal by most of the international community, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians.

READ MORE:Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people