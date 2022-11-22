Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Ukraine recaptures Black Sea peninsula - governor

Ukraine has recaptured almost the entire southern Mykolaiv region on an isolated peninsula off the Black Sea where fighting is ongoing, the local governor said.

Kiev's troops have been pushing out Russian forces from the southern Mykolaiv and Kherson regions and recently recaptured Kherson city, which was the only regional capital Moscow's forces had taken since February.

"We are restoring full control over the region. We have three settlements left on the Kinburn Split to officially no longer be a region at war," said Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaly Kim on social media.

Blasts kills three in Russian region bordering Ukraine

Explosions killed three people in two villages in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

A woman was killed in what Gladkov said was Ukrainian shelling in the village of Shebekino, around seven kilometres (four miles) from the Ukrainian border in the south of the Belgorod region.

"During the shelling of Shebekino, a woman civilian was killed," he said on Telegram.

Air defences activated in Crimea, two drones shot down - Russia-backed official

Air defences were activated in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and two drones were shot down, the regional governor said on social media.

Sevastopol is the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet. Russia blamed Ukraine for an attack on the port using air and marine drones at the end of October, in response to which it briefly suspended its participation in a deal to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

US to provide $4.5B to Ukraine through World Bank

The US government said it would provide $4.5 billion in financial support for Ukraine, with the funds aimed at "bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services".

The mobilisation comes as Kiev grapples with fallout from Russia's offensive, with Moscow stepping up strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as it faces growing losses on the ground.

"These funds will begin disbursing in the coming weeks," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

Gazprom says Ukraine diverting Moldova gas supplies, threatens cuts

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Ukraine was diverting natural gas supplies transiting to Moldova and threatened to curtail deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe in response.

The allegations are the latest point of tension over energy deliveries between Kiev, European capitals and Moscow, which has reduced consignments to Europe in response to Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

"The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom... for transit to Moldova via Ukraine is more than the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova," Gazprom said in a statement.

No major progress on Ukraine nuclear security zone – Kremlin

The Kremlin has said that no substantive progress had been made towards creating a security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, once again accusing Kiev of shelling at the plant and risking a nuclear incident.

Ukraine denies those charges and has levelled the same accusations at Russia.

"Speaking about the security zone, one should only speak about those who are shelling this station. Who is a threat? The threat is those who are bombarding it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia seized shortly after its February 24 incursion, was again rocked by shelling at the weekend, leading to renewed calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a protection zone around it to prevent a nuclear disaster.

Ukraine detains 'traitor' who released Kherson prisoners

Ukrainian investigators have said that a prison official in the recently liberated city of Kherson was suspected of committing treason for releasing inmates before the Russian army's retreat.

On November 11, the Russian army pulled forces from the southern city of Kherson, in a major setback in a region President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said that an official in charge of security at a local prison collaborated with the Russian forces and allowed inmates to flee ahead of Russia's retreat. He himself did not have the time to escape and was detained, the SBI added.

The former employee is suspected of committing state treason and could face up to life in prison.