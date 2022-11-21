A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin, killing all on board, airport authorities have said.

The aircraft took off from the Olaya Herrera airport on Monday morning and reported an engine failure before crashing into a house, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air.

The airport's Twitter account reported that the eight people in the plane — six passengers and two crew — had been reported as "fatalities".

"There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims," Mayor Daniel Quintero wrote on Twitter.

He said the plane was a twin-engine Piper heading from Medellin to the municipality of Pizarro in the neighbouring district of El Choco.

'Engine failure'