The East African Community (EAC) is set to broker a new round of peace talks this week on the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), amid heavy fighting between rebels and government forces.

Fighting in the region has escalated in recent months as M23 rebels captured key cities in the province of Kivu as they clashed with the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and advanced towards the key town of Goma, near the border with Rwanda.

Kenya’s former president Uhuru Kenyatta is mediating on behalf of the EAC, a seven-state regional bloc headquartered in Tanzania. A joint EAC force was set up earlier this year to try and end the unrest.

Kenya’s current president, William Ruto, also headed to Kinshasa on Sunday to hold talks with his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi.

Ruto said on Monday that East African troops would “enforce peace on those who are hellbent on creating instability”.

Unprecedented displacement

Since Kenyan troops arrived in eastern DRC on November 12 as part of the EAC mission, M23 rebels have been advancing towards the city of Goma and capturing territory in the region.

Clashes were reported with Congolese forces in Mwaro, a village about 20 kilometres north of Goma, which was briefly captured by the group in 2012. The M23 accused the Congolese army of conducting “barbarian bombings” in heavily populated areas.

A week later, fighting broke out in Kibumba, another village near Goma, as well as near the Ugandan border.