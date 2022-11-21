The case of Shamima Begum, who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh in Syria, will be reviewed by a London court.

Begum is essentially challenging the UK Home Office decision, which stripped her of British passport on the grounds of her alleged involvement with the dreaded terror outfit.

Her lawyers have been arguing that Begum was a "victim of trafficking", who as a 15-year-old impressionable teenager, was brainwashed to flee the UK and enter Syria in 2015 when Daesh ruled large swathes of Syrian and Iraqi territories.

Begum's family lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, told AFP the hearing would be centred around whether she was "considered a victim of trafficking -notably whether the then home secretary Sajid Javid turned his mind to those issues when making the decision to strip her of citizenship".

Begum was one of hundreds of Europeans whose fate following the 2019 collapse of Daesh has proved a thorny issue for various Western governments.

Begum, then 15, left her home in east London in 2015 with two school friends to travel to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.

She was later "found" by British journalists, heavily pregnant in a Syrian camp in February 2019 -and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.

She was left stranded and stateless in a detention camp in Syria controlled by PKK/YPG terror group as the UK stripped her of citizenship.

The recent book claims trafficking