More than 300 children in opposition-held northwest Syria have kicked off their own football World Cup, with organisers hoping to shine a light on communities battered by 11 years of civil war.

The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in Idlib on Saturday, some wearing the jerseys of this year's World Cup teams.

Their 32 squads correspond to the nations that have qualified for the World Cup, which started on Sunday in Qatar, and their competition opened with a match between the host country and Ecuador, reflecting the official schedule.

"I represent Spain and I hope we win the cup," gushed 12-year-old Bassel Sheikho, who works in a garage.

While children from camps for displaced people in Idlib and surrounding areas make up 25 of the teams, the other seven are composed of children who work in industrial zones in the region.

Attention of the world

Civil war in Syria has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

The Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced.

