A man who arrived in the UK on a small boat about a week ago has died after falling ill at a migrant processing centre.

“A person staying at our Manston facility has sadly died in hospital this morning after becoming unwell,” the UK Home Office wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

The man arrived on November 12 in the UK on a small boat from France and was in the Manston processing centre in Kent, which has been under scrutiny for weeks.

The Home Office said the man was not believed to be suffering any infectious illness but some unconfirmed reports suggest he had contracted sepsis.

The case has been referred to the coroner and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

