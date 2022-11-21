Sunday, November 20, 2022

Russia is trying to calculate the positions of Ukraine’s anti-air defence systems, a Ukrainian official has said.

"The occupiers are uneasy about our anti-aircraft defence, its quality and settings. They still try, in particular, to calculate these defence positions,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defence Forces, told local media.

Gumenyuk later urged people not to mention when some of these systems are working. “Even if you don’t name specific coordinates, you’re emphasising where and in which directions these systems are concentrated," she added.

UN atomic watchdog condemns strikes on Zaporizhzhia plant

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi has denounced the "targeted" strikes at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for a "stop to this madness".

"Around a dozen strikes" had targeted the plant, he said, without blaming Ukraine or Russia for the explosions.

The situation was "very serious", he told French broadcaster BFMTV.

Ukraine denies its forces executed Russian prisoners

The Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights has denied Kiev's forces killed Russian prisoners of war, arguing that Ukraine's soldiers were defending themselves against Russians who feigned surrender.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said "excerpts" of a video showed that Russians "using a staged capture... committed a war crime by opening fire on the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

This means the soldiers "cannot be considered prisoners of war", he argued.

Negotiating with Moscow would be 'capitulation' - Ukraine

The West's attempts to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Moscow, after a series of major military victories by Kiev, are "bizarre" and amount to asking for its capitulation, a key adviser to the Ukrainian presidency has said.

"When you have the initiative on the battlefield, it's slightly bizarre to receive proposals like: 'you will not be able to do everything by military means anyway, you need to negotiate," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak.

This would mean that the country "that recovers its territories, must capitulate to the country that is losing," he added, during an interview with AFP at his office in the presidency building in Kiev.

'Powerful explosions' shook area of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has said that "powerful explosions" occurred at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant yesterday evening and this morning, in what appeared to be "renewed shelling" at Europe's biggest nuclear plant.

"The news... is extremely disturbing. Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable," Grossi said in a written statement, adding that the damage to buildings, systems and equipment recorded so far was not "critical".

Russia says Ukraine shelled power lines supplying nuclear plant

Russia's defence ministry said that Ukraine fired shells at power lines supplying Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russian news agency has reported.

The defence ministry was quoted as saying that damage at the nuclear plant will be investigated by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom.

The report was not independently verified.