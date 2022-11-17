The Tripoli-based Libyan unity government on Thursday decried the refusal of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to get off his plane following his arrival in Tripoli and his return without offering any clarification.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that based on a request by the Greek side to visit Libya, the Ministry gave its approval for the Greek Minister's visit, adding that Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al Mangoush was at the airport to receive him "in accordance with diplomatic norms."

The statement said that the Libyan Foreign Ministry "decries the [Greek] behaviour and will take suitable diplomatic measures that preserves the Libyan state's prestige and sovereignty."

The Greek authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was supposed to make a one-day visit to Libya to meet with Mohamed Menfi, chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives but his sudden departure from Tripoli's airport cancelled the meetings.

The internationally-recognised unity government spokesperson Muhammed Hammude told an AA reporter that the acting Greek ambassador to the foreign ministry in response to the Greek foreign minister’s attitude, and that Libya’s acting ambassador in Greece was recalled in order to discuss the political standoff.

‘Greek foreign minister’s attitude an insult to people of Libya’