GPS-enabled ankle tags have already been in use in the UK since at least August 2021 to track people subject to deportation orders.

But taking it a notch higher, and to verify the exact location and identity of such offenders, the UK will soon bring into operation a GPS-enabled fingerprint scanner, a report published by New Scientist said.

Buddi, a company founded in 2005 by British entrepreneur Sara Murray that boasts of providing “personal alarm services for the elderly”, will be making the new tracking devices for the UK government, which in appearance will resemble a large key fob.

The offenders, much to the displeasure of privacy rights campaigners, will have to carry those devices with them at all times. Rights campaigners say such a measure is a form of unnecessary biometric surveillance and could add to people’s mental health problems.

Who are these offenders?

They are non-UK residents, released on immigration bail, and have committed a crime that landed them in a prison for a time period of 12 months or more. As of September 30 this year, at least 2,146 people are being monitored.