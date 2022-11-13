An Ebola case has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, the country's health minister said, the first time the outbreak has spread to a new region of the country from central Uganda where cases have been confined so far.

In a tweet on Sunday, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the case in Jinja was of a 45-year-old man who died on Thursday.

Authorities have been struggling to contain the highly infectious and deadly haemorrhagic fever since the epidemic was declared on September 20.

Uganda has so far recorded a total of 135 confirmed cases and 53 deaths, according to the health ministry.

'Contract tracing activated'