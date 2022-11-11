FTX will initiate bankruptcy proceedings in the United States while its Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried resigned, the embattled cryptocurrency exchange has said, triggering what could be one of the biggest meltdowns in the industry.

Friday's announcements, made on the company's Twitter handle, come days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.

Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research is also part of the bankruptcy protection, the company said.

Sources have said that it was partly behind FTX's problems and reportedly owes FTX roughly $10 billion.