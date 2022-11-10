Thursday, November 10, 2022

Moscow starts Kherson pullout

Moscow has begun retreating from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson as Kiev said it had recaptured a dozen villages in the strategic Black Sea region.

"The Russian troop units are manoeuvring to prepared position on the left bank of the Dnipro river in strict accordance with the approved plan," the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukrainian officials have remained wary since Moscow first signalled late Wednesday that it was pulling forces from the west bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson, in what would be major Russian setback in a region Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed.

Ukraine retakes 12 villages in Kherson

Ukraine said its forces had reclaimed a dozen towns and villages in the southern Kherson region after Russian forces announced they were pulling back troops from the strategic territory.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said that in the last day Kiev's forces had recaptured six settlements after fighting near the Petropavlivka-Novoraisk front.

He added that another six were taken in the Pervomaiske-Kherson direction and that his forces had captured more than 200 square kilometres from Russian forces in total in that time.

Russian retreat from Kherson would be another Ukraine victory: NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was waiting to see how Russia's withdrawal from Kherson played out, but if confirmed, it would be "another victory for Ukraine".

"We have to see how the situation on the ground develops in the coming days. But what is clear is that Russia is under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson, it would be another victory for Ukraine," he said after talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed, wounded in Ukraine war: Top US general

Russia has suffered more than 100,000 killed and wounded soldiers as a result of the offensive in Ukraine, the top US general said.

Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of New York, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Alexander Milley discussed geopolitical tensions and what is on the horizon.

"You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded," CNN quoted Milley as saying.

"Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side,” he added.

Norway contributes $144 mln to UK-led fund for Ukraine

The Norwegian government said it was preparing to contribute approximately 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($144.30 million) to the British-led International Fund for Ukraine.

Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson

Kiev has reacted sceptically to Moscow announcing its retreat from the southern city of Kherson, urging continued resistance against the Russian incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refrained from overblowing the significance of Moscow's evacuation from Kherson, even as US President Joe Biden suggested it was evidence that eight months into the war, Russia has "real problems" on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy has suggested that rather than experiencing a major setback, Russia could be strategically feigning.