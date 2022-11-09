President Joe Biden, buoyed by midterm elections in which his fellow Democrats fared better than expected, has said that the election was good for democracy but the results showed that Americans remained frustrated.

"While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave it didn't happen," said the president on Wednesday, who had framed the race as a clash between defenders of democracy and the "extremist" camp of former president Donald Trump.

"Our democracy has been tested in recent years but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are," Biden told reporters.

Biden said that he expects to decide early next year whether he will seek re-election for another four-year term.

Biden repeated that he intends to run for office again but that it was a family decision and that he would seek their consultation over the holidays.

"I am a great respecter of fate," Biden said.

'Endless political warfare'

Biden said he would veto efforts to pass a national ban on abortion and opposed tax cuts for the wealthy, two policy proposals Republicans may pursue.