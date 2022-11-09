Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Russia orders pullout from west bank of Dnipro at Kherson

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month.

In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to supply Kherson city. He said he proposed to take up defensive lines on the eastern bank of the river.

Zelenskyy hails 18-bn-euro aid from EU as 'true solidarity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed the 18-billion-euro ($18-billion) economic aid announced by the European Commission to get his war-torn country through 2023.

"Grateful to the European Commission and President Ursula von der Leyen for announcing 18-billion-euro financial aid package for 2023," Zelenskyy said on social media. "This shows true solidarity of the EU."

Moscow-backed official in Ukraine's Kherson dies in car crash

The Moscow-supported deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, has died in a car crash, officials said.

Stremousov, 45, was one of the highest-profile officials in Ukraine supporting Moscow's offensive. Stremousov's aide, speaking to AFP, confirmed his death.

"I confirm the death of Kirill Sergeyevich," the aide said, referring to Stremousov by his first name and patronymic.

Iran calls for Ukraine dialogue as it hosts Russia security chief

Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani has called for dialogue to end the war in Ukraine during a meeting in Tehran with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

"Iran supports any initiative leading to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by the official news agency IRNA.

Tehran was "ready to play a role in ending the war", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council added.

Ukraine extends martial law, mobilisation for 90 days

With efforts to hold back Russian forces continuing, Ukraine’s parliament has extended martial law and military mobilization in the country for 90 days, until February 19 of next year.

The passage of legislation presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes into effect as of November 21, when the previous law on the extension of martial law expires.

The previous extension of martial law and mobilization in light of the war was passed this August 15, again for 90 days.

Ties with US will remain 'bad' after midterm elections: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that Moscow's ties with Washington were likely to remain at rock bottom regardless of the results of US midterm elections, with relations at a historic low over the conflict in Ukraine.

"These elections won't have any significant impact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding: "Our existing ties are bad and they will remain bad."