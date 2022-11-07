WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tanzania launches investigation into deadly plane crash
The government faces strong criticism from the public over what they say was the administration's sluggish response, which allegedly led to the death of 19 people.
Tanzania launches investigation into deadly plane crash
The crash of the plane with 43 people aboard is Tanzania’s first deadly aviation accident in decades. / AFP
November 7, 2022

Tanzania has launched an investigation into Sunday’s crash of a passenger plane that plunged into Lake Victoria, killing 19 people, the nation’s prime minister said.

The final report of the probe, which includes experts from multiple institutions, will be made public when the investigation ends, Kassim Majaliwa said during a ceremony to pay last respect to those who perished on Monday.

“After this accident, the steps that have been taken include coordination of rescue operations in collaboration with the people who rescued our brothers and sisters, and rushed them to hospital for treatment, overseeing and providing first aid to those injured, finalising formalities to identify the bodies and share information with the public, and gathering experts for the preliminary investigation on the cause of the accident,” Majaliwa said.

The crash of the plane with 43 people aboard is Tanzania’s first deadly aviation accident in decades.

Recommended

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian government paid 1,000,000 Tanzanian shillings ($434) to each family that lost their relatives, as well as financing funeral services for those killed in the crash.

Earlier Albert Chalamila, Kagera’s regional commissioner, clarified that the number of people rescued from the crash scene is 24, not 26 as reported earlier.

He said that two rescuers, who were injured during rescue efforts, were mistaken as passengers.

READ MORE:Tanzania: Death toll rises from passenger plane crash

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA