Ex-PM Imran Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday
Khan was released from hospital after he was wounded by gunfire as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern city of Wazirabad.
Supporters of the former prime minister protested in Karachi against the assassination attempt. / AFP
November 6, 2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has left hospital, a senior aide said, three days after being shot in the legs in a failed assassination attempt.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan "has been discharged" on Sunday and a local TV channel showed him wearing a blue hospital gown as he left the Lahore clinic by wheelchair.

Khan, 70, was wounded by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern city of Wazirabad on Thursday.

Khan said the march, to be resumed on Tuesday, will take 10 to 15 days to reach Rawalpindi, where convoys from other parts of the country are expected to join the rally. 

He said he will keep in touch with the main march participants through a media link and will eventually lead the “sea of people’” toward Islamabad.

The shooting has significantly raised the political temperature in a country that has been on the boil since he was ousted in April.

One man is in custody following the attack, which government officials have said was the work of a lone gunman and "a very clear case of religious extremism".

In an apparent confession video leaked by police to media, the sole suspect said he tried to kill Khan because his convoy was interrupting the call to prayer, which summons Muslims to mosques.

Khan, however, insists two shooters were involved, and speaking to reporters from hospital on Friday claimed current PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence officer were behind the plot.

The government and military have dismissed those claims as lies and fabrications and threatened to sue Khan for defamation.

SOURCE:AFP
