Casualties feared as suicide bomber hits Somali capital
A security official confirms that a suicide bomber blew himself up near General Dhigobadan training camp in southern Mogadishu.
The military facility has been targeted by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab several times. / Reuters Archive
November 5, 2022

Casualties are feared after a suicide bomber blew himself up near an army training facility in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security official has said.

The official who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone on condition of anonymity after the attack on Saturday said there were casualties but declined to give an exact figure.

"What I can confirm to you is that the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who blew himself up near General Dhigobadan training camp in southern Mogadishu. We don’t know how many people have been killed or wounded," he said.

Also, the state-run Somali National News Agency said: "Innocent civilian casualties were reported as a suicide bomber blew himself up outside of the Candy Army Base in Mogadishu, a cowardly attack by Al Shabab Khawarij after experiencing military setbacks at battlefields."

The military facility has been targeted by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab several times.

SOURCE:AA
By Baba Umar
