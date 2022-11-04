The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt, has said that country-wide protests would be held on Friday as tensions remained high in the South Asian nation.

"Today, after Friday prayers, there will be protests across the country, which will continue until Imran Khan's demand is met," Asad Umar, a close Khan aide, said on Twitter on Friday.

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from atop a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.

Khan's supporters began gathering again early on Friday at the spot of the apparent assassination attempt and called on the former prime minister to restart his march on Islamabad.

"The march must go ahead. It cannot stop. People are very angry, it will become more intense," Ansar Bashir, 40, a Khan supporter who was close to the incident, told Reuters news agency while holding a flag of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Air of apprehension

He said he was about 30 feet (10 metres) away from the spot when Khan was hit. Police have cordoned off the area and worked through the night to gather evidence.

The vehicle Khan was travelling in, a truck-mounted container with a stage on top, remained parked at the site, a busy street with shops in Wazirabad about 200 km east of Islamabad.