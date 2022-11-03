Britain's new government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out moving the UK embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"It has been looked at," a government spokesperson told reporters on Thursday. "There are no plans to move the British embassy," she added.

The idea of such a move was voiced during former PM Liz Truss' Tory leadership contest and a review into the matter was ordered by her after becoming premier.

Husam Zomlot, Palestine's ambassador to the UK, thanked "the government, opposition parties, faith leaders, activists and members of the public whose efforts have helped keep the UK in line with international law on the matter."

"The question about the location of the UK's Embassy should never have been asked in the first place," he said.

The sovereignty of Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the occupied heartland of Palestine and its ultimate capital.

'Much work needs to fix Balfour's injustice'