Friday, November 4, 2022

Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power.

About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have electricity on Friday.

Top Biden advisor meets Zelenskyy in Kiev

A top advisor to President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev to reaffirm US support for the country in its war with Russia, the White House said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Zelenskyy, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak "to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

US announces new $400M military aid package for Ukraine

The US has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine as Kiev's forces continue to press their counteroffensive across large swathes of Russian-controlled territories.

The latest tranche of military assistance includes funding to refurbish HAWK air defence missiles for future transfers to Ukraine, 45 Refurbished T-72B tanks with updated optics, communications and armour packages, and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

The T-72B tanks are being sent to Ukraine as part of a trilateral agreement coordinated with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

'More than 5,000' civilians being evacuated from Kherson each day: Russian army

The Russian army said it was evacuating "more than 5,000 civilians" from the Moscow-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine each day.

"Military engineers every day transport up to 1,200 civilian vehicles - both trucks and cars - as well as more than 5,000 civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro river," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out Soviet-like "deportations" of its people

Conflicting reports of curfew in Ukraine's Kherson

A Russian-backed official in the Ukrainian region of Kherson said that a curfew had been imposed in the city but then swiftly backtracked and said no such limits were in place.

The Russian-supported deputy governor of the region, Kirill Stremousov, said in a video message on Friday that a round-the-clock curfew had been imposed ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive.

But an hour later, he posted another video in which he said that no limits had been imposed and reposted an edited version of his earlier video message without any reference to a curfew.

Britain 'steadfast' on Ukraine support: Cleverly

Britain will remain committed to supporting Ukraine under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Minister James Cleverly told AFP news agency on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Germany.

"I can absolutely reassure... the people of Ukraine that the prime minister is steadfast in his support for Ukraine and our assistance to the Ukrainians," Cleverly said in a short interview on Friday.

"We will help them bring this conflict to a successful conclusion for however long that takes."

Putin says 318,000 people reported to military service under mobilisation

President Vladimir Putin said that 318,000 people were recruited under the partial military mobilisation in Russia, while 49,000 of them are already carrying out combat missions in Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with volunteers in Moscow at an event on Friday, commemorating Unity Day - Russia's national holiday celebrated on November 4 - Putin explained that the number exceeds the planned 300,000 because many citizens voluntarily reported to the military service.

"We already have 318,000 (mobilised people). Because volunteers are coming," Putin said.

EU's Borrell urges Iran to end arms deliveries to Russia

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Iran to end its military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

"We insist on Iran to stop providing arms to Russia. Iran denies it but Ukrainians have been providing evidence of these drones," Borrell said on Friday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in the western German city of Muenster.

His remarks came in the wake of statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who also expressed concern on Thursday.