Australia has urged its multi-billion dollar mining industry to support the government's plans for a referendum to give the country's Indigenous people a voice in parliament.

"This voice will provide a means for First Nations people to more directly put forward their views to parliament on issues that directly affect them such as the mining and cultural heritage protection," Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King said at an international mining conference in Sydney on Thursday.

"I urge the resources sector to play a positive and energetic role in ensuring the voice campaign is a success. After all, the First Nations people of Australia were the first to inherit the extraordinary natural endowment of this continent and the resources sector owes First Nations people so very much."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government is seeking a referendum, required to alter the constitution, on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution and requiring consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

The proposal to enshrine an Indigenous voice in parliament was a pledge Albanese's Labor party took to the May general election where it ended almost a decade of conservative Liberal-National coalition government.

Recognition of injustices