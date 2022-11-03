Thursday, November 3, 2022

Russia and Ukraine release over 200 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 214 captured service personnel in the latest of a series of prisoner swaps, many of the Ukrainians wounded survivors of a failed attempt to defend the city of Mariupol in April and May.

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had released 107 Russian personnel, and that they would be transferred to Moscow for "the necessary medical and psychological assistance".

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said Russia had released 107 Ukrainian fighters, including 74 who had defended the Azovstal steel works, scene of Ukraine's last stand in Mariupol.

Ukraine has capability to retake Kherson from Russia: Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he believes Ukrainian forces can retake Kherson from Russian forces, in perhaps his most optimistic comments on the pivotal campaign to date.

"On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and (in) Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that," Austin said during a press conference with his South Korean counterpart.

Russia summons UK envoy over attacks on Black Sea Fleet

Russia summoned the UK ambassador to Moscow over last week's attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert was lodged a strong protest over "active participation of British military specialists in the training and supply of units of the special operations forces of Ukraine."

The ministry stressed that it presented "definite facts" of London's involvement in the attacks.

Zelenskyy says he won't take part in G20 summit if Putin does

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not take part in a summit in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attends.

Zelenskyy told reporters after talks in Kiev with Greece's president that he had been invited to participate in the Nov. 15-16 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part, then Ukraine will not take part. We'll see what it will be like in the future," he said.

Russian-installed official: Russian units likely to quit west bank of Dnipro river

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said that Russia's armed forces were likely to quit the western bank of the Dnipro river, where Moscow has been evacuating citizens in recent weeks.

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

The city of Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russian forces have captured intact, is located on the western bank of the Dnipro.

UN sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

Negotiations underway to unblock exports of fertiliser from Russia have made "important steps forward", one of the main United Nations negotiators said, acknowledging though there was still a way to go.

Moscow has complained its grain and fertiliser exports continue to face issues over sanctions imposed after its offensive on Ukraine, despite two agreements signed on July 22 that called for sanctions to spare agriculture-related products and granted safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports.

The second of those agreements, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, has been working quite well, allowing millions of tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, and relieving some fears over a deepening global food security crisis.

Russia 'prevents' Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A senior Russian official has said that Russia prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces "continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Western weapons which could lead to a global catastrophe", Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday.

Patrushev said that Russian special services had prevented what he said was a "terrorist attack" on the plant. Meanwhile, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday that Russian shelling had damaged high-voltage lines at the plant.

Kiev made no new commitments to Russia in grain deal

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko has made clear Kiev offered nothing new to Russia to ensure it returned to the Istanbul grain deal, intended to free up Ukrainian exports.

"Our state has not undertaken any new commitments that go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement," he said. "Recall that within this agreement (in July) the parties committed to guarantee a safe and reliable functioning environment for the grain corridor."

"Moscow has returned to the grain deal thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."