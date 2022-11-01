Europe continues to confront a severe energy crisis largely due to tensions between the EU and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine. It has created differing models of a growing energy crisis, not only for the continent but also for each individual EU country, impacting each to differing extents.

The fact that this is affecting countries differently is causing some to shift their stance and approach in an effort to satiate their domestic needs. France, a country historically prone to social mass mobilisation, is feeling the local pressure and as such growing increasingly averse to the general stance of EU leadership.

While the French government has taken vast measures to shield the population from inflation, including capping electricity costs for the year, the people are growing increasingly frustrated and even channelling their anger into general strikes.

Geopolitical drivers

The conflict in Ukraine was an opportunity for the EU to heavily sanction Russia, and while this was a widely praised move, the manner in which Moscow responded was not necessarily anticipated. Through drastically limiting energy supplies to the European continent, distributed through the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines to Germany and subsequently to other EU states, the EU is now feeling the brunt of this decision.

Over the summer, not only did Russia limit imports into the EU, but the 27-nation bloc also limited Moscow’s ability to export; while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was operational at the time, it is imperative to note that Germany, too, delayed and denied an operating permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In response, in June supplies were reduced from 170 cubic metres to 40.

Following this, Russia cut off gas supplies to the continent in July for a period of ten days citing maintenance needs. When it reopened, the supply dropped, again, by half down 20 cubic metres per day. In late August citing operational problems, the pipeline shut down completely.

Despite both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 being offline, in late September, both were attacked by unknown assailants. It is suspected that simple explosive devices were placed on the pipelines and detonated, seriously damaging the infrastructure. The pipes were also filled with gas and have caused ecological destruction as well. While separate national investigations have been conducted, no formal statements have been released and are likely to be withheld due to geopolitical concerns. This has caused a significant increase in political tension as in essence, cut the continent off from their primary source of gas.

As such, the continent is stranded relying on expensive imports and are scrambling to extract and use whatever little local resources exist. Furthermore, as each country deals with its energy issues locally, the rift in the EU widens due to competing and sometimes contradictory interests. Multiple reports cite increasing tensions between France and Germany, for example. As a result, a meeting scheduled between the two nations for this week has been postponed until January.

France is growing more insistent on EU sovereignty and has been criticising the German leadership for prioritising US interests. This rift itself is a threat towards a resolution to this crisis - the potential for a collective EU solution is now limited.

In France this month, in addition to all the international prompts to the energy crisis, the local energy sector is struggling and facing numerous barriers in its efforts to compensate for the loss of Russian supplies and the resulting general hike in prices. While the government has been attempting, through multiple measures, to protect its citizens from the inflating energy crisis prompted by the international scene, this has not been able to satisfy a large bulk of the population.

Strikes and protests

In response to inflation, as well as the drastically increased profit margin companies such as oil giants Total and Exxon are experiencing, French workers at oil refineries called a general strike demanding a ten percent wage increase in addition to profit share in the form of a bonus.