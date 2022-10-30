A general strike paralysed the occupied West Bank city of Hebron amid Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian property.

All shops closed doors on Sunday in response to a call by the Palestinian Fatah group to stage a strike in the city, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Manal Daana, an activist working with the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, told Anadolu Agency that at least 10 Palestinian vehicles were damaged in attacks by Israeli settlers.

She said Israeli settlers also opened fire on several Palestinian houses. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

On Saturday, an Israeli settler was killed and two others were injured in an attack in the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron. Palestinians say the attack was a response to escalating settler attacks on their homes and property in the city.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal.

Medical neglect