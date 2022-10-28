Qatar has summoned Germany's ambassador to object comments made by the interior minister questioning if the Gulf state should be hosting the World Cup.

The Gulf state's foreign ministry handed the ambassador an "objection memo", an official statement said on Friday.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had criticised Qatar's human rights record in a television interview on Thursday, ahead of the football tournament that starts on November 20.

The letter expressed Doha's "disappointment and complete rejection and condemnation of remarks" by Faeser concerning Qatar's "hosting of the World Cup".

The ministry "demanded a clarification for these remarks".

Faeser was scheduled to visit Qatar on Monday.

READ MORE: 2022 World Cup: Qatar hit by disinformation campaign on Twitter

'Human rights' issue