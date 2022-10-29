Ethiopia is reeling from a bloody two-year conflict between its federal army and rebels in the Tigray region, damaging the country’s economic life and leading to a food shortage. The conflict has exacerbated the hunger crisis in the drought-hit country, home to Africa's second-biggest population of 117 million people.

But both sides finally came to the negotiation table in South Africa’s Pretoria – the first formal contact since the outbreak of the conflict.

The dialogue is aimed at finding a lasting ceasefire and making both sides agree to the reactivation of basic services in a country where electricity and internet cuts are widespread. Ethiopia peace talks will continue until Sunday under the auspices of the African Union mediation team.

Türkiye, the second biggest investing country in Ethiopia after China, has increased its humanitarian aid to minimise the humanitarian fallout in the conflict-hit nation. Ankara has long urged both sides to reconcile with each other, viewing South Africa-hosted talks in a positive light.

Turkish humanitarian efforts

A Turkish foreign ministry source, who wants to stay anonymous for diplomatic reasons, draws attention to the increasing trend of humanitarian aid sent by Türkiye to Ethiopia.

“There was a time when any humanitarian aid could not reach Tigray. At that time, we were so active to make humanitarian aid reach Tigray, sending messages to the federal government to open humanitarian corridors,” the source says, adding, “We are always ready to do more".

Turkish NGOs from the Red Crescent to AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate) and others have also worked hard to provide humanitarian aid to Tigrayans and other Ethiopians, according to the source.

“The blockade that Tigray experienced was one of the strictest in recent history,” the source says, referring to the food crisis, widespread electricity shortages, internet cuts and suspension of banking activities.

By bringing aid to both Tigrayans and other Ethiopians, Türkiye has shown its different approach to everyone, says Yunus Turhan, a professor of international relations at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University and an Africa expert.

“Not only saying ‘peace’ but also bringing humanitarian aid to both sides helped the warring parties move toward a peaceful resolution”.

Türkiye’s humanitarian efforts to Ethiopia have incrementally increased in parallel to Ankara’s leading role in terms of international aid, of which the country continues to be one of the largest donors across the world. In 2020, Turkey accounted for 26 percent of global humanitarian aid, spending $8.04 billion, according to the UK-based Development Initiatives.

“Without any fear, Turkish NGOs brought the aid that went all over Ethiopia,” the source adds.

‘Active neutralisation’

“Türkiye definitely wants peace and stability in Ethiopia for various reasons. First, we have historical and friendly relations with Ethiopia and second, we have a lot of investments in the country,” says the Turkish source. More than 150 Turkish companies have invested across Ethiopia in various sectors, from construction to textile.

For Türkiye, Ethiopia is part of its strategic concept of building a "greater Middle East", according to the Turkish source.