Multiple casualties after attack on Taliban vehicle in Afghanistan's Herat
A series of attacks have taken place in the capital Kabul and other urban areas in recent months amid deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
Since taking over the country in 2021, the Taliban say they have focussed on restoring security to the war-torn nation. / AA Archive
October 27, 2022

An attack on a vehicle in western Afghanistan has killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces, a defence ministry spokesperson has said.

"This morning, unknown armed men attacked a ... vehicle carrying medical personnel of the 207th Al Farooq Army Corps," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarazmi on Thursday, referring to a Taliban military unit headquartered in the western province of Herat.

Several employees were also injured in the attack, he added.

READ MORE:Taliban strike back against Daesh terrorists

Several attacks 

Since taking over the country in 2021, the Taliban say they have focused on restoring security to the war-torn nation.

However, in recent months a number of attacks have taken place and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

In the western city of Herat, a large blast hit near a mosque in September, killing 18 people including a pro-Taliban cleric and in July, an attack on a Al Farooq 207 Corps vehicle killed two security force members.

Several attacks have also taken place in Kabul, including an explosion this month that hit a mosque in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound, killing four people and wounding 25.

It was not clear who behind those attacks. Other attacks in the country have been claimed by Daesh terror group.

READ MORE: Deadly blast targets mosque near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
By Baba Umar
