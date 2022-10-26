Ex-US president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa state ahead of the November 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, Trump's organisation has announced.

Wednesday's announcement for the event, set for November 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa's conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.

Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump's future.

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," Trump said in Robstown, Texas, on October 22.

The Iowa event is part of Trump's rally tour in the home stretch of the 2022 campaign. It is also expected to include stops in Pennsylvania and Ohio states.

