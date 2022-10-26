A group of migrants has been found beaten and handcuffed on the Greek island of Lesbos (Midilli), Doctors without Borders has said.

Of a group of 22 migrants newly arrived on the island, three were found tightly handcuffed and four injured, reportedly by beating, said the international aid group in a statement on Tuesday.

Approaching the migrants, a Doctors Without Borders emergency team "started hearing people screaming, a lot of screaming," the statement quoted Teo Di Piazza, the group’s project coordinator on Lesbos, as saying.

"We were worried and started running in their direction … Everybody was crying; women, children and men," he added.

The migrants said that seven or eight people had "approached the group, saying they were doctors and they had food. They reportedly started to beat them and handcuff them as soon as they found them," according to Di Piazza.

When they heard the doctors approaching, the assailants ran away.

"We could see people were in a critical state," said Di Piazza.

"We had to call one of our psychologists to provide emergency psychological first aid to the group."

The four injured people were taken to the hospital, said the aid group statement.