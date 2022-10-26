It all started when a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair rolled into the Louvre Museum and smeared Leonardo da Vinci’s treasured Mona Lisa with cake.

He attempted to break the potrait's bulletproof glass case, then rubbed cake over its glass, and said: "There are people who are destroying the Earth... All artists, think about the Earth. That's why I did this. Think of the planet."

After that incident, eco-activists across Europe began imitating this expression of protest.

“I consider myself a climate activist, but seeing these people throwing soup or glueing themselves to the paintings makes me wonder whether we are fighting to save the same planet,” climate scientist Professor Levent Kurnaz from Türkiye’s Bogazici University tells TRT World.

“The planet is important but so are these works of art,” he adds.

Sergio Munoz Sarmiento, an art lawyer based out of New York City and founder of The Art & Law Program, echoed the same sentiments in a comment to TRT World. “Why attempt to destroy something unique and valuable to make the point about conserving our environment?”

The eco-activists, however, for the most part, claim that they are not targeting works of art with the intention to cause damage. On the contrary, they have said they approach artworks with caution and care, ensuring there is no risk to the cultural treasures.

“Yes – art is precious. We share that love deeply. What we want to do is salvage a future where human creativity is still possible,” one of the groups leading this new kind of activism, Just Stop Oil, wrote in a post on their website.

“We’re terrifyingly close to losing that, so we have to break the rules. And that means pushing cultural buttons to provoke, challenge and shock. There’s no other way.”

Wrong action for rightful cause?

On October 14, activists from Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s glass covered iconic Sunflowers, displayed at the National Gallery in London, voicing the group’s demand that the British government “halts all new oil and gas projects”.

And on Sunday, activists from Letzte Generation (Last Generation) splashed mashed potatoes on Claude Monet’s most expensive painting - worth $111 million - Les Meules (Haystacks) in the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany.

"Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to get you to listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food," one of the two activists said as mashed potatoes dripped from the painting’s glass cover.

The act was done “with a heavy heart but with determination”, Letzte Generation said in a statement.

No paintings were harmed in the incidents observed since May this year, except for some minor damage reported to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

Sarmiento says that “whether these acts are criminal or not will depend on the laws of the country where the artwork is located”.

Activists have so far been detained and faced charges of vandalism, criminal damage to property, and aggravated trespass.

Thankfully, this new strategy of activism doesn’t necessarily decrease the value of the paintings.