The West has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict with Ukraine. Will they affect the course of the war, even as fears of a nuclear Armageddon emerge? Meanwhile, wider questions are raised about the legitimacy, effectiveness, and morality of many sanctions around the world.

These are not new concerns. My own engagement with sanctions started in 1970s Oxford when a lecturer described how Kodak and Polaroid’s photos facilitated identity cards under apartheid, and worldwide consumer boycotts forced them to exit South Africa. Suitably inspired, I joined the ‘Boycott Barclays’ movement and withdrew my account from the biggest investment bank in South Africa.

Of course, I had no illusion that removing my student debt out of Barclays would change the world. But when thousands joined in, opposing apartheid became my generation’s greatest moral movement. It triggered the cutting of diplomatic, cultural and sporting links with South Africa alongside United Nations arms embargoes and trading and financial sanctions. Apartheid was eventually bankrupted, Mandela was released, and the new ‘rainbow nation’ emerged.

My next encounter with sanctions was in the 1990s when, as a UK Government humanitarian official, I pleaded to allow Iraq to import chlorine for water purification as cholera erupted. But hardline sanctioneers worried about chlorine’s dual use in Saddam Hussein’s alleged chemical weaponry. Such tensions around Iraq’s sanctions were never resolved. They caused terrible, indiscriminate harm, with countless lives lost through malnutrition, disease, redoubled repression, and immense corruption under the Oil-for Food programme. It was not sanctions but a US-led invasion that brought government change in Iraq, the toxic legacy of which is still unfolding.

My further experience of sanctions came from leading a European Union delegation to 1990s North Korea to evaluate the starvation that paralleled huge import sanctions because of DPRK’s nuclear ambitions. As history shows, the long-running sanctions have done nothing to de-nuclearise the country or enhance regional security.

My closest sanctions encounter was in the 2000s Sudan, then Africa’s biggest country experiencing the world’s longest-running conflict. As Head of UN Sudan, I had to exercise maximum creativity to enable the largest humanitarian programme of that period to function while navigating the prohibitions. The sanctions did nothing to bring democracy, stop the Darfur killings or the country’s fracturing.

All these sanctions were authorised by the UN Security Council. There are currently 14 such sanctions concerning Central African Republic, DPR Korea, DR Congo, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Yemen, Taliban administration in Afghanistan as well as Daesh, Al Qaeda.

Sanctions can include prohibitions and embargoes spanning trade and economy, as well as arms sales, banking, technology transfer, and travel. By and large, compliance with UN sanctions is high because they command global legitimacy.

However, with the Security Council paralysed by geopolitics, recent sanctions such as on Russia were instituted by regional organisations such as the European Union. The EU has also sanctioned Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe, in addition to restrictions against those committing terrorism, cyber-crimes, chemical warfare, and human rights abuses. The African Union has used sanctions 20 times in recent years in reaction to coups on the continent.

Individual nations also institute their own sanctions. European countries and India have sanctioned certain Chinese technologies, while China has put restrictions on Australian trade and on travel by European parliamentarians who criticised Chinese policies.

Non-UN sanctions are not universally legitimate, and more countries feel justified and emboldened to bypass or even gain from them.