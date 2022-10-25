At least 24 people have died after a cyclone slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of about a million people from their homes, officials said.

Around 10 million people were without power in 15 coastal districts on Tuesday, while schools were shut across southern and southwestern regions.

Cyclone Sitrang made landfall in southern Bangladesh late Monday but authorities managed to get about a million people to safety before the monster weather system hit.

Jebun Nahar, a government official, said 14 people died, mostly after they were hit by falling trees, and two died after a boat sank in squally weather in the Jamuna river in the north.

"We still have not got all the reports of damages," she told AFP news agency.

People evacuated from low-lying regions such as remote islands and river banks were moved to thousands of multi-storey cyclone shelters, Disaster Management Ministry secretary Kamrul Ahsan told AFP news agency.

"They spent the night in cyclone shelters," he said.

In some cases police had to cajole villagers who were reluctant to abandon their homes, officials said.

