Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Biden issues fresh warning to Russia

US President Joe Biden has warned Russia against using a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave error.

Asked by reporters whether he thinks Russia is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack that it would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."

Doubts tops against Russia as it might use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine. "I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet. We don't know," Biden said.

UK's Sunak vows support to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a call that the UK's support for Ukraine would be steadfast and "as strong as ever under his premiership," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the spokesperson said.

"Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions ... (Sunak) said he hoped they would see each other in person soon," the spokesperson said.

Crimea's return to Ukraine will restore 'true peace'

Crimea's return to Ukraine will mean "the restoration of true peace", Ukrainian president has said.

Russia's potential for “aggression” will end when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea, which has been under illegal occupation since 2014, Zelenskyy said.

"The Russian potential for aggression will be completely destroyed when the Ukrainian flag will be back in its rightful place – in the cities and villages of Crimea," Zelenskyy told the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Zagreb, Croatia in a video.

Putin orders inspection into needs of Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to determine and report the needs of the country's military.

The effort should include not just material equipment, but social needs as well, such as help to soldiers' relatives, Putin said, speaking at the first meeting of a government coordination council on the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

He also ordered a revision of the military's administrative system to help it solve issues of supplies more quickly and counteract economic sanctions.

By today, the Coordination Council should have formulated tasks for some sectors. There are no such tasks yet, but I have no doubt that they will arrive in the near future. - Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Six injured in blast in Ukraine's occupied Melitopol: pro-Kremlin officials

Six people, including a child, were injured in a blast in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, the pro-Moscow administration said.

Andrei Zhidkov, head of the Russian-controlled city police, said a car loaded with homemade explosives blew up outside a local media company, wounding six civilians, including a 12-year-old.

Zhidkov put the blame on authorities in Kiev and said an investigation has been launched.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.

Ukraine also dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror.

Ukraine yet to receive 'single cent' for recovery plan

Ukraine has not received “a single cent” for its $17 billion recovery fund, President Zelenskyy has said.

Addressing a conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction via video link, Zelenskyy said Russian missiles and Iranian drones have destroyed “more than a third” of his country’s energy sector.

He said Ukraine’s recovery plan is aimed at “critical immediate reconstruction... These are hospitals, schools, vital transport and energy infrastructure,” he told the conference, which was co-hosted by Germany and the EU in Berlin.

EU to provide $17.8B in funding to Ukraine next year

The European Union plans to provide $17.8 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine next year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, von der Leyen said the EU is planning to cover nearly one-third of Ukraine’s budgetary needs for the year 2023, and the rest will be covered by international partners.

“About a third of Ukraine’s budgetary needs should be financed by us, and this means €1.5 billion per month throughout the year,” von der Leyen said, but added that Kiev’s budget deficit may be more or less than projections due to the war.

Ukraine's president asks Italy for air defense systems: Italian newspaper

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has urged Italy for air defence systems.

"We need anti-aircraft defences, that's vital for us," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether he had any specific requests from Italy during an exclusive interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He said that Ukraine wants refugees to return, rebuild the economy and children to return to school.

"For this we need weapons against attacks from the air and to ensure the safety of civilians. Italy produces anti-aircraft defence systems together with France, Germany. We hope they can help us," he said.

Ukraine urges refugees to stay abroad as winter power cuts loom

Refugees who fled in the wake of Russia's attack against Ukraine should stay abroad this winter due to blackouts created by Moscow's bombardment of critical energy infrastructure, a Ukrainian minister has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainians currently sheltering abroad that they should wait until spring before returning to Ukraine.

Since October 10, Russia has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kiev says they have damaged up to 40 percent of the power system.

Italy commissioner approves contested gas terminal

A state-appointed commissioner gave the green light to a contested new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal considered crucial to Italy's plan to wean itself off Russian gas.

Its approval came as new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament her government's priority would be helping businesses and households cope with sky-high energy bills and investing in alternative sources.